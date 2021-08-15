Capital Investment Counsel Inc Has $8.39 Million Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc reduced its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 1.9% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $8,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 241,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,069,000 after buying an additional 13,986 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.2% during the second quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 37,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.4% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 16,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 12.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.3% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 53,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. 62.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 170,403 shares in the company, valued at $9,523,823.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $1,124,971.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,116,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,580 shares of company stock worth $6,403,466 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.23. The stock had a trading volume of 7,702,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,739,246. The company has a market cap of $246.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $46.97 and a 52 week high of $57.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 86.15%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KO. Bank of America lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Argus boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

