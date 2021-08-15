Capital Investment Counsel Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc trimmed its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 890.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 274.1% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 142.3% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, May 17th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.36.

Shares of NYSE TFC traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.38. 4,771,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,661,188. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $34.86 and a 12-month high of $62.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.68. The company has a market capitalization of $77.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 47.37%.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $79,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.