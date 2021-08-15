Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Acquired by USA Financial Portformulas Corp

USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial makes up about 1.0% of USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 11,757.5% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,229,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185,053 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth $391,013,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,838,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,559,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815,834 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 82.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,672,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 192.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,655,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,590 shares during the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COF. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.27.

COF traded up $0.80 on Friday, hitting $177.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,360,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,915,271. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.55. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $63.39 and a 1-year high of $177.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $79.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.76.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.21) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 41.45%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $8,707,590.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,120,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total value of $4,017,358.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 297,241 shares of company stock worth $48,159,559. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

