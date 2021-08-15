Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.600-$5.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CAH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Cardinal Health from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $64.00 target price (down from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Shares of CAH stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,831,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,029,979. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. Cardinal Health has a twelve month low of $44.65 and a twelve month high of $62.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $42.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.25 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 93.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.491 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.19%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cardinal Health stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 29,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.