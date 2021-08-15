Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Has $1.90 Million Stock Position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance reduced its position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,216 shares during the quarter. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.0% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Austin Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $2,133,000. Fund Evaluation Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 43.5% in the first quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 96,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,441,000 after purchasing an additional 29,298 shares during the period. 55I LLC bought a new position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $10,403,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $27,083,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,671,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IGLB traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.99. 682,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,355. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.43. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $64.82 and a 12 month high of $73.43.

