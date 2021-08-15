Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Makes New Investment in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 162.3% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LLY. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.47.

Shares of LLY traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $264.21. 1,481,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,441,874. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $273.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $253.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.92.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.63, for a total value of $56,071,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,632,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,613,506,157.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,388,332 shares of company stock valued at $334,484,711 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Featured Article: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.