Cardstack (CARD) Hits Market Cap of $17.35 Million

Cardstack (CURRENCY:CARD) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 15th. In the last seven days, Cardstack has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar. One Cardstack coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardstack has a total market cap of $17.35 million and approximately $264,230.00 worth of Cardstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cardstack alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00058268 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00015839 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.00 or 0.00864771 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.55 or 0.00109539 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00044503 BTC.

Cardstack Profile

Cardstack is a coin. Cardstack’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,982,917 coins. The official website for Cardstack is cardstack.com . The official message board for Cardstack is medium.com/cardstack . Cardstack’s official Twitter account is @cardstack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cardstack is https://reddit.com/r/Cardstack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardstack is an open-source framework that enables Web 3.0. “Cards” form the building blocks that allow for bringing in data from disparate sources, beautiful UI animations, encapsulated and flexible data schemas, and a quick ramp-up experience. Both JavaScript developers and end-users are empowered to add common application features (CMS, notifications, authentication) using the Card SDK. Cardstack provides a full-stack development environment, meaning that it spans everything from the front-end browser experience, to API layers, to the database and caching. Under the hood, it makes use of other libraries such as Node, Ember.js, and Postgres, but someone does not need to know those tools in order to build something of their own using Cardstack. “

Buying and Selling Cardstack

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cardstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.