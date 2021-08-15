CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.300-$0.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $210 million-$216 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $199.52 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded CarGurus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarGurus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CarGurus from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.90.

Get CarGurus alerts:

Shares of CARG stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.93. The company had a trading volume of 680,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,547. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.09. CarGurus has a one year low of $19.24 and a one year high of $36.54.

In related news, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $279,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 3,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $98,293.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,449,455.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 565,160 shares of company stock valued at $15,743,830. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.