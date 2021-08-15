Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.25.

CADNF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Cascades from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Cascades from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank upgraded Cascades from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Cascades from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Cascades from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

CADNF stock remained flat at $$11.77 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 180 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,394. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.21. Cascades has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.66.

Cascades, Inc produces, converts and markets packaging and tissue products composed mainly of recycled fibres. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging and Consumer Product Packaging. The Industrial Packaging segment is active in specialty containers, structural components and paperboard, fibre composites and protective packaging markets.

