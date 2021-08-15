CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.10% and a negative net margin of 236.69%.

NASDAQ:CASI traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.31. 2,370,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,491. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $3.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $183.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.13.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.80 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.20.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma, which has completed Phase I studies in China.

