Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Analysts expect Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) to post $1.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Catalent’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.15 billion and the lowest is $1.11 billion. Catalent posted sales of $947.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalent will report full-year sales of $3.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.91 billion to $3.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.20 billion to $4.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Catalent.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.78.

Catalent stock opened at $120.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Catalent has a 12-month low of $79.65 and a 12-month high of $127.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.13. The firm has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.59, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.42.

In other news, COO Alessandro Maselli sold 993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $112,258.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $62,742.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,357 shares of company stock valued at $2,393,138 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 131.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

