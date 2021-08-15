Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Shares Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,394 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 65.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of CATY opened at $39.45 on Friday. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $20.59 and a one year high of $45.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 39.05% and a return on equity of 11.47%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 43.21%.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY).

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.