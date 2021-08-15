CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD) Short Interest Update

CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a growth of 881.5% from the July 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,505,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of CBDD stock remained flat at $$0.01 on Friday. 7,998,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,104,547. CBD of Denver has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01.

CBD of Denver Inc engages in developing and commercializing cannabidiol (CBD) products. It is involved in the research, development, and distribution of premium hemp extract products. The company was formerly known as Verde Media Group, Inc and changed its name to CBD of Denver Inc in 2018. CBD of Denver Inc is based in Centennial, Colorado.

