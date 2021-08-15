CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD) Short Interest Update

CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a growth of 881.5% from the July 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,505,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of CBDD stock remained flat at $$0.01 on Friday. 7,998,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,104,547. CBD of Denver has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01.
About CBD of Denver
