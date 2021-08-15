CDK Global (CDK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of CDK opened at $46.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.37. CDK Global has a twelve month low of $41.21 and a twelve month high of $55.51.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is currently 19.67%.
About CDK Global
CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. It operates through following segments: CDK North America and CDK International. The CDK North America segment provides technology-based solutions. The CDK International segment caters to the United States and Canada.
