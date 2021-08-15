CDK Global (CDK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CDK opened at $46.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.37. CDK Global has a twelve month low of $41.21 and a twelve month high of $55.51.

Get CDK Global alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CDK shares. TheStreet cut shares of CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. It operates through following segments: CDK North America and CDK International. The CDK North America segment provides technology-based solutions. The CDK International segment caters to the United States and Canada.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.