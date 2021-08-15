Celo Price Reaches $3.10 on Top Exchanges (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 15th. Over the last week, Celo has traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar. Celo has a market capitalization of $887.49 million and approximately $19.04 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.10 or 0.00006693 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00048525 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.16 or 0.00130081 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.31 or 0.00154198 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003910 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,189.61 or 0.99875775 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $405.08 or 0.00875898 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,263.75 or 0.07057213 BTC.

Celo Profile

Celo was first traded on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 286,702,568 coins. Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . The official website for Celo is celo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

