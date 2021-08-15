Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CENTA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 1,422.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter valued at $202,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $43.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.64. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $33.13 and a 52 week high of $55.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.77.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.38. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 15.62%. As a group, analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Central Garden & Pet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

