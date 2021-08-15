Centrifuge Reaches Market Cap of $127.69 Million (CFG)

Centrifuge (CURRENCY:CFG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 15th. Centrifuge has a total market cap of $127.69 million and approximately $4.61 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded 61.3% higher against the dollar. One Centrifuge coin can currently be bought for $1.51 or 0.00003266 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00049116 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.80 or 0.00131145 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.79 or 0.00154846 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003915 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,408.13 or 1.00093763 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $407.88 or 0.00879713 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,256.46 or 0.07023593 BTC.

About Centrifuge

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 84,320,999 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

