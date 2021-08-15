Century Therapeutics’ (IPSC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at SVB Leerink

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at SVB Leerink in a research report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

IPSC has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Century Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPSC traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.93. The stock had a trading volume of 213,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,097. Century Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $18.92 and a 52 week high of $32.42.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($1.53). Equities research analysts forecast that Century Therapeutics will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Eli Casdin acquired 750,000 shares of Century Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $15,000,000.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPSC. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $586,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $880,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,134,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,760,000.

Century Therapeutics Company Profile

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

