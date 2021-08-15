Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.210-$0.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $283 million-$289 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $283.09 million.

Certara stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.91. 169,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,749. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.34. Certara has a 12-month low of $23.75 and a 12-month high of $41.79.

Get Certara alerts:

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Certara will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CERT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Certara from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Certara in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.50.

In other Certara news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $85,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 350,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,941,145.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 7,252,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $188,568,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,632,930 shares of company stock worth $198,614,486. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Certara stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) by 1,297.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,866 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Certara were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

About Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.