CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target Raised to C$2.75

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$2.70 to C$2.75 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 70.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares increased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.70 to C$2.75 in a report on Friday. TD Securities increased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Friday. ATB Capital increased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.65.

TSE:CEU opened at C$1.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$411.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.52. CES Energy Solutions has a 1 year low of C$0.64 and a 1 year high of C$2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.68, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$260.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$240.13 million. On average, analysts expect that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CES Energy Solutions news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 34,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.74, for a total transaction of C$60,846.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,054,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,574,328.88. Also, Director John Michael Hooks bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$398,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,289,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,565,161.74. Insiders have sold a total of 95,165 shares of company stock worth $178,025 over the last 90 days.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

