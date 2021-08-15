CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target Raised to C$2.75

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$2.70 to C$2.75 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 70.81% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares increased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.70 to C$2.75 in a report on Friday. TD Securities increased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Friday. ATB Capital increased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.65.
TSE:CEU opened at C$1.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$411.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.52. CES Energy Solutions has a 1 year low of C$0.64 and a 1 year high of C$2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.68, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.70.
In other CES Energy Solutions news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 34,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.74, for a total transaction of C$60,846.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,054,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,574,328.88. Also, Director John Michael Hooks bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$398,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,289,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,565,161.74. Insiders have sold a total of 95,165 shares of company stock worth $178,025 over the last 90 days.
About CES Energy Solutions
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.
