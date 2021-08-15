CF Acquisition Corp. VI’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on August 18th (OTCMKTS:CFVIU)

CF Acquisition Corp. VI’s (OTCMKTS:CFVIU) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, August 18th. CF Acquisition Corp. VI had issued 30,000,000 shares in its IPO on February 19th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of CF Acquisition Corp. VI’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of CFVIU stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.98. CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $10.72.

Get CF Acquisition Corp. VI alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 1st quarter valued at $990,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.