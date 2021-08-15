CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Receives $51.45 Average Target Price from Analysts

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.45.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $48.50 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

CF Industries stock opened at $48.38 on Thursday. CF Industries has a 52-week low of $25.30 and a 52-week high of $57.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.50). CF Industries had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. CF Industries’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

In other CF Industries news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,944,576. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,184,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castle Hook Partners LP increased its stake in CF Industries by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 2,025,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,223,000 after buying an additional 227,419 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 340,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,525,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,372,000 after purchasing an additional 70,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,769,000. 86.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

