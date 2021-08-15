Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Shares Down 3.6% on Analyst Downgrade

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) shares traded down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from C$7.50 to C$7.00. The stock traded as low as C$6.09 and last traded at C$6.23. 381,434 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 459,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.46.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CHE.UN. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.50 target price (down from C$9.00) on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$7.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.00 to C$6.25 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.53.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$656.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.87.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

