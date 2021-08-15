Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Several analysts have commented on CQP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $56.00 in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays lowered Cheniere Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.71 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CQP. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,463,956 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $227,027,000 after buying an additional 331,609 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 1,120.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,032,209 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,438,000 after buying an additional 1,865,722 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,250,789 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,397,000 after buying an additional 167,212 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,034,882 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,999,000 after buying an additional 175,630 shares during the period. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $40,278,000. Institutional investors own 44.51% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Partners stock opened at $41.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.09. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $31.51 and a 52 week high of $45.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.66, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 204.24% and a net margin of 15.87%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.47%.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

