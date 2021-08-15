Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Short Interest Update

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 77.8% from the July 15th total of 1,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Chicago Rivet & Machine stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.82% of Chicago Rivet & Machine worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CVR remained flat at $$26.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. 234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,233. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.12. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $33.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.71 million, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.04.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co engages in the manufacturing and sale of rivets and specialty cold formed parts, as well as automatic rivet setting equipment and automated assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fasteners segment includes rivets, cold-formed fasteners, and parts and screw machine products.

