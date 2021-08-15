China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHSTY) Short Interest Update

China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHSTY) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.
CHSTY stock remained flat at $$15.83 during trading on Friday. China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group has a 52-week low of $15.43 and a 52-week high of $15.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.20.
About China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group
Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?
Receive News & Ratings for China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.