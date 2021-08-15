China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHSTY) Short Interest Update

China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHSTY) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

CHSTY stock remained flat at $$15.83 during trading on Friday. China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group has a 52-week low of $15.43 and a 52-week high of $15.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.20.

About China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group

China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture of high-speed and heavy-duty gears for wind-turbine gearboxes and transmission systems. The company focuses on wind energy gearboxes, rail vehicle gearboxes, industrial gearboxes, and robot reducers. Its products are used in China and international markets.

