Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 28.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 872 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Chubb were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Chubb by 272.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,650 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.92, for a total transaction of $660,358.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,825,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,080 shares of company stock worth $2,535,281 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $182.73 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $111.93 and a 12 month high of $183.00. The company has a market capitalization of $80.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $166.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CB shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. lifted their target price on Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.06.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

