CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Stock Rating Upgraded by CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CIXX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of CI Financial in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CI Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TD Securities upped their price objective on CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on CI Financial from C$26.50 to C$27.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.83.

Get CI Financial alerts:

Shares of CIXX stock opened at $19.59 on Wednesday. CI Financial has a 12 month low of $11.68 and a 12 month high of $20.60. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $662.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.30 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CI Financial will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.143 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in CI Financial by 851.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in CI Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in CI Financial by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in CI Financial by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of CI Financial in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.57% of the company’s stock.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.