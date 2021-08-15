CIBC Reiterates Outperform Rating for Cargojet (TSE:CJT)

CIBC restated their outperform rating on shares of Cargojet (TSE:CJT) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$245.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Cargojet from C$220.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Cargojet from C$225.00 to C$235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Cargojet from C$230.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Cargojet from C$245.00 to C$225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Cargojet to C$228.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$254.67.

Shares of CJT stock opened at C$188.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$182.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.32, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.26 billion and a PE ratio of 83.85. Cargojet has a twelve month low of C$159.80 and a twelve month high of C$250.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.03%.

In other Cargojet news, Director Jamie Bennett Porteous sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$176.55, for a total transaction of C$254,232.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$203,385.60. Also, Senior Officer Paul David Rinaldo sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$185.00, for a total value of C$758,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$911,125.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

