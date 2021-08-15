Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Price Target Increased to C$13.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada to C$13.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector peform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.77% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$14.00 target price (up from C$12.00) on shares of Cineplex in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares upped their target price on Cineplex from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Cineplex to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Cineplex from C$16.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.19.

Cineplex stock opened at C$13.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30. Cineplex has a 12 month low of C$4.32 and a 12 month high of C$16.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$14.57. The stock has a market cap of C$846.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

