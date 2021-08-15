Citadel Advisors LLC Buys 325 Shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF were worth $5,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 271.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 205,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,407,000 after buying an additional 150,307 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the first quarter worth $3,523,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 653.9% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 16,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after buying an additional 14,222 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,899,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 639.2% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 7,830 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYK opened at $188.40 on Friday. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a 52-week low of $142.92 and a 52-week high of $188.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $182.98.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

