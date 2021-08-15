Citadel Advisors LLC Has $5.11 Million Holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) by 459.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,502 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.48% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $5,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 266.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 7,728 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $387,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $6,589,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 161.2% during the first quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 285,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,780,000 after acquiring an additional 175,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,496,000.

AVUS opened at $76.29 on Friday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.47 and a fifty-two week high of $76.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.39.

