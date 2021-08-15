Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $5.80 Million in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 603,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,802,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 6.56% of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the first quarter worth about $177,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the first quarter worth about $481,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the first quarter worth about $722,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the first quarter worth about $730,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SSAA opened at $9.71 on Friday. Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.72.

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

