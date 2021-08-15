Citadel Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

Citadel Advisors LLC lowered its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) by 26.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,407 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF were worth $5,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 243.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 8,503 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPUS opened at $100.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.46. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $100.26.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.