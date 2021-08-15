Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 330,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,099 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $23,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 31,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 279.1% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 12.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE C traded down $1.02 on Friday, hitting $73.11. The company had a trading volume of 13,352,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,875,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.49 and a 12-month high of $80.29. The firm has a market cap of $148.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.37.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.80%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on C shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.97.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

