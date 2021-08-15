Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $27.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.40% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Civista Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company is involved in the business of community banking, through its subsidiaries. It operates primarily in Ohio. Civista Bancshares, Inc., formerly known as First Citizens Banc Corp, is based in SANDUSKY, United States. “

Get Civista Bancshares alerts:

Shares of CIVB opened at $23.81 on Friday. Civista Bancshares has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $24.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.48 million, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 10.84%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Civista Bancshares will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIVB. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 355.2% in the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 178,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,923,000 after buying an additional 138,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,273,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,203,000 after buying an additional 67,870 shares during the period. Kestrel Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $1,443,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 10.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 544,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,023,000 after purchasing an additional 51,555 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 240.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 55,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 39,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.37% of the company’s stock.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Civista Bancshares (CIVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.