CleanSpark (CLSK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 16th. Analysts expect CleanSpark to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CLSK opened at $13.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.68. The firm has a market cap of $483.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.77 and a beta of 5.07. CleanSpark has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $42.60.

Get CleanSpark alerts:

CLSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CleanSpark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

In related news, Director Larry Mcneill sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $114,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 157,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,002,017.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 6.01% of the company’s stock.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.