ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) Short Interest Update

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a drop of 66.0% from the July 15th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ LRGE opened at $57.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.13. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a twelve month low of $43.40 and a twelve month high of $57.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 554,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,985,000 after purchasing an additional 61,123 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 27.7% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 124.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 5,930 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 333.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 21,629 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 161,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.