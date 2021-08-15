ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 604,127 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,448 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund were worth $14,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 24,717 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,898 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,442,000.

NYSE CEM opened at $26.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.41. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $32.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

