Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) Shares Gap Down to $4.90

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.90, but opened at $4.70. Cloopen Group shares last traded at $4.55, with a volume of 3,555 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.66.

Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $31.22 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Cloopen Group in the second quarter valued at about $12,720,000. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong purchased a new stake in shares of Cloopen Group in the second quarter valued at about $7,357,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Cloopen Group in the second quarter valued at about $521,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cloopen Group in the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloopen Group in the first quarter valued at about $442,000. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based communications solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of cloud-based communications solutions, which include communications platform as a service solution that provides application programing interfaces and software development kits to embed messaging, voice call, audio and video, instant messaging, and other communications into enterprises' applications, services, and/or business processes; cloud-based contact centers, which offers RongCC and 7moor Cloud solutions; and cloud-based unified communications and collaborations, such as RongVideo that provides instant messaging, audio and video conferencing, and telephony solutions.

