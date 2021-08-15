Close Asset Management Ltd Invests $151,000 in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Schrödinger by 23.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Schrödinger by 82.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Schrödinger by 2.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schrödinger by 6.9% in the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Schrödinger in the first quarter worth $29,000. 50.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SDGR shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

In related news, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.93, for a total transaction of $67,551.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 28,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total transaction of $1,816,591.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 856,030 shares of company stock worth $63,184,972.

SDGR traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,538. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -331.43 and a beta of 1.01. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.27 and a 1 year high of $117.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.67.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 9.35%. On average, equities analysts predict that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

