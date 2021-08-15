Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.040-$-0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $165 million-$166 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $157.44 million.Cloudflare also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.120-$-0.110 EPS.

Cloudflare stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.75. 1,724,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,028,864. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78. Cloudflare has a 52-week low of $32.69 and a 52-week high of $127.70. The company has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -289.88 and a beta of 0.04.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 26.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cloudflare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cloudflare presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $110.13.

In other news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.91, for a total value of $5,945,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katrin Suder sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $523,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,122 shares in the company, valued at $986,139.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 901,787 shares of company stock worth $87,328,443 over the last 90 days. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

