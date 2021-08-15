Collateral Pay (COLL) Price Down 19.1% Over Last Week

Collateral Pay (CURRENCY:COLL) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Collateral Pay has a market capitalization of $1.70 million and $1.17 million worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Collateral Pay coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000582 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Collateral Pay has traded 19.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00049116 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.80 or 0.00131145 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.79 or 0.00154846 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003915 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,408.13 or 1.00093763 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.88 or 0.00879713 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,256.46 or 0.07023593 BTC.

Collateral Pay Profile

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,301,786 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

Collateral Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Collateral Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Collateral Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

