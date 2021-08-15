Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.50.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of Columbia Banking System stock opened at $37.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.36. Columbia Banking System has a 12-month low of $22.62 and a 12-month high of $50.68.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 34.64% and a return on equity of 9.07%. Equities research analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 5.9% during the first quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 5.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

