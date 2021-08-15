Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $14.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Compagnie Financière Richemont SA, with its subsidiaries designs, develops, manufactures and sells luxury goods in Europe, Asia-Pacific, Americas and Japan. Richemont operates in five key areas: jewellery, watches, writing instruments, leather and accessories, and clothing. The Group’s luxury interests encompass several of the most prestigious names in the luxury industry including Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, Piaget, Vacheron Constantin, Jaeger-LeCoultre, IWC, Panerai and Montblanc. Compagnie Financière Richemont SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.00.

CFRUY stock opened at $12.51 on Wednesday. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $13.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $130.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.33 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.43.

About Compagnie Financière Richemont

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

