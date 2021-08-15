Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sell” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 15.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.60 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.87.

CCU stock opened at $20.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.95. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 1 year low of $10.72 and a 1 year high of $21.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCU. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 1,256.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the first quarter valued at $135,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the first quarter valued at $189,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the first quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 8.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.97% of the company’s stock.

About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

