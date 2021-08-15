Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sell” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 15.13% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.60 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.87.
CCU stock opened at $20.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.95. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 1 year low of $10.72 and a 1 year high of $21.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.04.
About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas
CompaÃ±Ãa CervecerÃas Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.
