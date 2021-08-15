Comparing Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) & Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) and Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Oatly Group and Mondelez International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oatly Group 0 7 8 0 2.53 Mondelez International 0 1 9 0 2.90

Oatly Group presently has a consensus target price of 30.83, indicating a potential upside of 82.77%. Mondelez International has a consensus target price of $67.90, indicating a potential upside of 7.17%. Given Oatly Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Oatly Group is more favorable than Mondelez International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.6% of Mondelez International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Mondelez International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Oatly Group and Mondelez International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oatly Group $421.35 million 23.70 -$60.36 million N/A N/A Mondelez International $26.58 billion 3.33 $3.56 billion $2.59 24.46

Mondelez International has higher revenue and earnings than Oatly Group.

Profitability

This table compares Oatly Group and Mondelez International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oatly Group N/A N/A N/A Mondelez International 15.49% 14.30% 5.87%

Summary

Mondelez International beats Oatly Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oatly Group

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors. The company was formerly known as Havre Global AB and changed its name to Oatly Group AB in March 2021. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in MalmÃ¶, Sweden.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc. engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals. Its brands include but not limited to Nabisco, Oreo, and LU biscuits; Cadbury, Cadbury Dairy Milk, and Milka chocolates; and Trident gum. The company was founded by James Lewis Kraft in 1903 is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

