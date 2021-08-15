Conceal Market Cap Tops $3.61 Million (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One Conceal coin can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000700 BTC on exchanges. Conceal has a market capitalization of $3.61 million and approximately $23,745.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Conceal has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,081.47 or 1.00006753 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00032878 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $477.55 or 0.01014376 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.83 or 0.00364985 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $198.95 or 0.00422592 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006544 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00005670 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.84 or 0.00080387 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004911 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

Conceal (CRYPTO:CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 19,478,391 coins and its circulating supply is 10,965,538 coins. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

