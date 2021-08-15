Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 950 Shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) by 2.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,705 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Willdan Group were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in Willdan Group by 6.9% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 70,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Willdan Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,846,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Willdan Group by 273.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 26,299 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Willdan Group during the first quarter worth $383,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Willdan Group during the first quarter worth $788,000. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WLDN opened at $37.03 on Friday. Willdan Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.42 and a twelve month high of $54.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.87. The company has a market capitalization of $472.21 million, a PE ratio of -43.06 and a beta of 1.45.

In related news, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $119,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Micah Chen sold 1,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $65,278.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,960 shares of company stock worth $1,214,074. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WLDN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Willdan Group from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Willdan Group Profile

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions.

