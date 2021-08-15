Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,119 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,034 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 29.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 379.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,086,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $107,230,000 after purchasing an additional 859,666 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $1,437,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 0.5% during the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 45,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 17.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.23% of the company’s stock.

DLB stock opened at $99.60 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $63.45 and a one year high of $104.74. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.55.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 23.11% and a return on equity of 11.41%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 38.26%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DLB. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

In other news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 10,114 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $1,011,804.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $2,840,243.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 188,210 shares of company stock worth $18,460,580. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

